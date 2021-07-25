Woman charged with Murder in Lanett shooting death

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Lanett police have arrested a woman in a weekend shooting death and charged her with Murder.

“Saturday morning, July 24th, Lanett Police and Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 1400 Block of South 7th Street in Lanett, AL about a gunshot victim. The black male victim was determined to be deceased,” said Chief Johnny Wood.

Zapporiah Hutchinson was developed as the suspect, placed under arrest, and transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility. Chief Woods says Hutcuinson is charged with Murder.

This incident remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone having information pertaining to this case is encouraged to call Det. Waldrop of the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5295 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867).