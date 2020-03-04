Woman dies after utility pole falls on her after an unrelated car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an Atlanta woman is dead after a utility pole fell on her.

26-year-old Keisha Edwards was pronounced dead at 3:09 p.m.

According to Bryan, Edwards was involved in a car accident. When she got out of her car to walk around and inspect, an elderly woman driving on the other side of the Woodruff Farm Road ran her car up a telephone guide wire.

It broke the pole on Edward’s side of the road and hit her.

Bryan says his office will know manner of death after an autopsy.