Woman facing murder charge in alleged stabbing death of her Eufaula boyfriend

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Eufaula woman is facing murder charges as investigators say she’s responsible for the early morning stabbing death of her boyfriend.

“Latonya M Grubbs, 36, of Eufaula was arrested at the Eufaula Police Department for her alleged involvement in the domestic incident that led to the death of Randy Earl Smith, 36, of Eufaula,” said Chief Steve Watkins.

Smith died as a result of multiple stab wounds received in the early morning altercation. Grubbs is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing for the charge of Murder (13A-6-2).

The remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Watkins says all persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of Law.