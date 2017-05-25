Woman finds new career in healthy lifestyle

COLUMBUS, Ga. — May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

A Columbus woman is enjoying a healthier lifestyle at the age of 50 and she’s doing it 5 dress sizes smaller.

At the age of 48, Prissy played some tennis but just didn’t feel she was doing enough.

“I really was tired of feeling tired and depressed and little low self esteem. I had gone to lift something up and I had hardly any upper body strength and that concerned me. And so I really needed to just, I’ve got to get fit, I’ve got to feel better about myself, and I’ve got to get in shape,” said Prissy Mudge.

So Prissy sought a personal trainer. She found Darrel Wright.

“I do personal training with Darrel twice a week and I do boot camp four times a week.

In adults, physical activity can lower the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer. In older adults it can lower the risk of falls and improve cognitive functioning.

Trainer Darrel Wright says there are so many reasons to get up and start moving.

“Working out is natural energy. Boosting your metabolism allows you and helps burn fat more frequently,” said Darrel Wright, Fitness Trainer.

Wright looks at the work Prissy has put in over these past two years, so much work, that she’s about to turn her newly found passion into a paycheck.

“Her body fat percentage is phenomenal and I’m excited about her. I’m actually going to bring her on board as a personal trainer herself so she’s soon to be a personal trainer of Wright Way Fitness.”