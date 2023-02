PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An elderly woman was found stabbed to death late Thursday in a Phenix City apartment, the Russell County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to WRBL.

Beverly Huff Dunn was found in the apartment on Blake Circle. It is a senior living complex off South Railroad Street.

Dunn’s body was found just before midnight, District Attorney Rick Chancey said.

The Phenix City Police Department is investigating. It is the fourth homicide in Russell County in the last two weeks.