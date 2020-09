COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus woman is dead after she was hit and killed by a vehicle in thr Victory Drive.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 40-year-old Jayme Tarver died of blunt force head trauma in the 3500 block of Victory Drive.

Bryan says she was found lying in the middle of the street around 3:17 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.

Columbus Police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information, contact Columbus Police.