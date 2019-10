LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) LaGrange Police say a woman was injured Tuesday after she was shot in the lower leg.

The shooting happened in the 800-block of Leeman Street. Police responded to the call shortly after 9 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital.

LaGrange Police say she was treated and released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LaGrange Police at (706) 883-2603 or Troup Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.