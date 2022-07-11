EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman. On Monday, investigation into the origin of the fire continued.

On Saturday, an early-rising neighbor heard a popping noise and saw flames coming out of the house next door. That day, the usually quiet neighborhood, just a mile from Eufaula Elementary, was struck by tragedy.

Just before 5 a.m., the Eufaula Fire Department responded to the blaze on Sanford Avenue.

Eufaula Fire Inspector Lt. Richard Praeger said a crew had just cleared a previous call within one mile of the area. They were able to respond to the scene in less than two minutes. As personnel arrived on scene, they began their search and rescue mission.

The occupants of the main house were out of town that weekend. However, in the apartment out back, first responders found a young woman on the floor next to her bed.

She was transported to Medical Center Barbour. At 5:41 a.m., 25-year-old Kenzie Cloke was pronounced dead.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. The grueling July heat offered them no favors as they did their jobs.

That’s when the tight-knit Eufaula community stepped in. As the heat took its toll, neighbors provided water, Gatorade and food to those battling the blaze.

“There were a lot of things affecting everyone on scene Saturday morning,” Eufaula Chief of Police Steven Watkins said. “Just to have water, the support, the ‘thank yous’, the ‘if you need anything, let us knows’, that speaks volumes of our community and we appreciate their support more than we can ever express.”

What was once a home has now turned to wreckage. A backyard swing remains intact as the building in front of it is destroyed.

In the meantime, the Eufaula community mourns the loss of their young neighbor.