A 39-year-old woman has been killed following a shooting in the 600 block of Brown Avenue in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed to WRBL that 39-year-old Natalie Bell was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m. Friday night.

At this time, there’s no word on any possible suspects.

