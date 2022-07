COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A single vehicle accident in Columbus has claimed the life of a woman.

The accident happened on Sunday, at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 18th Street, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan has identified the victim as 31-year-old Amanda Jernigan.

According to Bryan, Jernigan was pronounced dead at 11:08 p.m., at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.