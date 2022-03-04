Tallassee, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tallassee man is expected to face a Murder charge after investigators say he shot and killed a woman inside a manufacturing facility Friday morning.

According to investigators, on March 4, 2022, the Tallassee Police Department responded to the 3900 Block of Hwy 229 about a shooting in progress at Hanil USA. Once on the scene, a woman was found to be shot several times. Lifesaving efforts were performed; however, the woman died at the scene from her wounds.

A suspect was identified as 44-year-old Clifton Donya Potts, who left the scene of the shooting in a Gray 2021 Dodge Challenger with Alabama tag # GPV416. Potts was considered armed and dangerous when he was arrested a few hours later in Phenix City with assistance from several local agencies.

Witnesses tell News 3 the shooting appeared to be related to a domestic disturbance. We expect police will release more information on how the suspect and the victim knew one another and the official charges filed in the case.