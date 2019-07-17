Woman reports man tried to force her into his SUV near Chambers Co. gas station off Interstate 85

CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say a Florida woman called Chambers Co. 911 Tuesday night to report a man in a white SUV tried to abduct her near the Cusseta Travel Plaza.

The 25-year-old woman told Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputies she had gotten into an argument with a family member at the Sunoco gas station at the Cusseta Travel Plaza just off exit 70 along Interstate 85.

The woman told deputies she was walking away from the gas station along Chambers County Road 388 when a white man in a small, white SUV tried to abduct her. The woman told deputies she was able to get away and call 911. The call came in around 11:40 Tuesday night.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The report does not specify if she suffered any injuries or not.

Chambers County investigators are looking into the incident.

If you have any information or saw anything suspicious in the area Tuesday night, please call the Chambers County Sheriff at 334- 864-4330.

