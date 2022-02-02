Woman surprised after seeing 10-foot alligator munching on big fish in Florida

An alligator, possibly 10 to 12 feet long, is seen eating a large fish at the Myakka River State Park (Courtesy: Robin Austin)

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Venice woman said she was surprised after seeing a huge alligator chomping on a large snook at the Myakka River State Park in Florida.

Robin Austin posted photos of the gator enjoying its lunch on Facebook Sunday afternoon. Austin said she spotted the gator from the park’s main bridge.

From Austin’s estimate, the alligator was around 10 to 12 feet long. Meanwhile the fish, which she said looked like a snook, was around 3 feet long.

“I was born and raised in Everglades City, FL, but this is the first time I’ve witnessed a gator with a very large snook,” she said. “To see that large a snook at Myakka State Park surprised me as well.”

Courtesy: Robin Austin

Austin said the gator was perfectly still the whole time she was there, just holding the fish in its mouth.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said snooks typically grow up to 48 inches, meaning the one seen here is not the largest of the species.