Woman’s body found on side of road in East Dothan identified

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department have identified the body of a Dothan woman that was discovered on the eastside of Dothan on Wednesday night.

After investigation, the victim was identified and family members were notified of her death. The victim was identified by fingerprints as Dorothy Diane Sims, 66, of Dothan.

Dothan Police Officers responded to the 2300 Block of Huskey Road for a person down call. The 911 caller told authorities they had found what appeared to be a human body in a grassy area off the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the presence of a body, and secured the crime scene for further investigation. Investigators from Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to start the death investigation.

The investigation into the events surrounding Ms. Sims’ death is still under investigation, police say.

The Dothan Police Department is asking if anyone has any information about this incident or if anyone saw Ms. Sims on August 10 or 11, please contact Dothan Investigator M. Owens or Sergeant R. Hall at 334-615-3632. Or to remain anonymous by calling Crime stoppers at 334-793-7000.