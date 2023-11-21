OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in a series of organized retail thefts in the Enterprise Drive area at Tiger Town.

The investigation began Friday, November 17, when officers responded to a Theft of Property, first-degree report, at Ulta. Surveillance footage captured the alleged suspects, identified as 28-year-old Chelsie Ann High, 31-year-old Tandreka Rache Pettus, and 27-year-old Dominique Shaqur McGhee, all from Montgomery, AL. The video allegedly showed the woman stealing various cosmetic items from Ulta before driving away in a White Chevrolet Tahoe.

Then, on Monday, November 20th, at 5:26 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 2718 Enterprise Drive— also in the Tiger Town Shopping Center. The store manager provided a vehicle description, a red Nissan Altima. While investigating, officers received information about an ongoing shoplifting incident at Best Buy, located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway. As officers were en route to Best Buy, additional units located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle attempted to evade authorities, resulting in a brief pursuit. Officers successfully apprehended the suspects after a short chase.

Chelsie Ann High, Tandreka Rache Pettus, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee face charges of Organized Retail Theft, with Chelsie Ann High also charged with Felony Attempting to Elude.

Police say further investigation confirmed their alleged involvement in the Ulta theft from 11/17/2023. The Opelika Police Department emphasizes the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

Citizens with any information related to this case are urged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

As the holiday season approaches, the Opelika Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant during their shopping excursions.