Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn women was arrested by law enforcement on Monday, on a felony warrant charging her with first-degree theft of property.

Auburn Police received a report of theft that happened on Aug. 5 near 1100 block of South College Street. A victim reported a woman suspect had stolen a handbag. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Chechy Mary Luka.

Luka was found and arrested by Auburn Police for first-degree theft of property. Luka was sent to Lee County Jail, held on a $5,000 bond.