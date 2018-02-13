Women Heart Health Facts From The American Heart Association

Source: American Heart Association

Facts About Heart Disease in Women



Do you know what causes heart disease in women? What about the survival rate? Or whether women of all ethnicities share the same risk?



The fact is: Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. That’s approximately one woman every minute!



But it doesn’t affect all women alike, and the warning signs for women aren’t the same in men. What’s more: These facts only begin to scratch the surface.



There are several misconceptions about heart disease in women, and they could be putting you at risk. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health for this very reason. In this section, we’ll arm you with the facts and dispel some myths – because the truth can no longer be ignored.

Link: https://www.goredforwomen.org/fight-heart-disease-women-go-red-women-official-site/about-heart-disease-in-women/facts-about-heart-disease/

Symptoms of a Heart Attack and Stroke



If you had heart disease, would you recognize the symptoms? You might be thinking, “Of course!” Many people are familiar with the scene of a man clutching his chest and falling to the ground, but there’s plenty more you need to know.



While there are many similarities in the symptoms of heart disease in men and women, there are even more differences – differences that could save, or end your life if you don’t know them. So before you pass that jaw pain off as the result of sleeping funny or lightheadedness as something a snack or rest can fix, learn the symptoms. And don’t ignore them.

Learn more about the warning signs here.

Link: https://www.goredforwomen.org/fight-heart-disease-women-go-red-women-official-site/about-heart-disease-in-women/facts-about-heart-disease/

Know your numbers? They could just save your life.

Talk to your healthcare provider today to learn about your Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Blood Sugar and BMI (Body Mass Index).

Your heart depends on it.

We women sure know a lot of numbers by heart, like phone numbers, birthdays, pin numbers and passwords. But do you know the most critical numbers for your heart health? That knowledge could just save your life.



That’s why Go Red For Women and The Heart Truth are encouraging all women to schedule a visit with their doctor to learn their personal health numbers including Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Blood Sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI) and assess their risk for heart disease and stroke.

It’s time to learn the most critical numbers in Your life. Your heart depends on it.

Link: https://www.goredforwomen.org/fight-heart-disease-women-go-red-women-official-site/know-your-risk/know-your-numbers/