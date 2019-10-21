Women make history with first-ever all-female spacewalk!

History has been made far above the Earth’s horizon!

The first ever all-female spacewalk went down on the International Space Station Friday morning.

With one small step, they took a giant leap for woman-kind.

NASA Astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch successfully completing the first ever all-female spacewalk.

“I can tell you, the hard work certainly did pay off,” Meir said.

President Trump congratulated the astronauts while they carried out their duties.

“You’re very brave, brilliant women and you represent this country so well,” said President Trump.



