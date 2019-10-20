1  of  2
Women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated hosts breast cancer auction and luncheon

Ladies from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated held a silent auction and luncheon today, hoping to raise awareness on breast cancer.

Members of the Rho Rho Omega Chapter-along with guests came out to the Saint Luke Ministry to hear from a panel of experts on ways of detecting breast cancer.

Door prizes and entertainment like the silent auction was given-where proceeds would benefit the cause.

Survivors from breast cancer were recognized as they took the stage sharing their personal stories on battling the disease.

This was the 15th year the Rho Rho Omega Chapter hosted the event.

