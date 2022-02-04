Women’s Hope Medical Clinic opens adoption agency in east Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A new adoption agency is available to families in the east Alabama area. Since 1983, the Women’s Hope Medical Clinic has offered free services to women and men facing an unplanned pregnancy. Now, they are licensed by the state of Alabama to facilitate adoptions.

Women’s Hope in Auburn helps hundreds of women and men navigate unplanned pregnancies every year. They served 800 clients in 2021. Daria Monroe is the Executive Director. She’s a former foster child who also adopted a child.

“We are a Christian organization, and we exist to glorify God and help individuals make healthy choices for life,” said Monroe.

The free and confidential pregnancy center offers testing, ultrasounds, and medical care. Counselors answer questions on abortion, parenting, and adoption. Counseling and support are provided during and after the woman’s decision on how to proceed.

“Regardless of what they choose, we are here for them,” said Monroe.

In November 2021, Women’s Hope added Hope Adoption, licensed by Alabama to provide adoption services within the region.

“Hope Adoption came out of a need we have seen here. When you have a woman come in and pour her heart out to a client advocate, and then we refer her to one of three adoption agencies in Montgomery, Columbus, or Birmingham, they are wonderful places. But, still, women have decided that the next step is too hard for her to take, said Monroe.

Monroe hopes women who choose adoption can feel more support when care is nearby in their hometown.

“We are going through a lot of adoption training, and we want to make sure what we do is going to be done in excellence,” said Monroe.

Women’s Hope is funded entirely through community support. For more information on their free services and adoption, please visit their website: https://womenshope.org/services/