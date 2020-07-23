Work underway at new Harris County middle school

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Construction has begun on the new Harris County Carver Middle School.

Harris County voters approved a $26 million bond referendum in Nov. 2019 for the project, and an additional $10 million comes form state capital outlay money, according to Justin Finney, assistant superintendent for business services and technology for Harris County Schools.

“That $36 million will cover both this middle school and an additional six rooms at Creekside Intermediate School,” Finney told News 3.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed a groundbreaking ceremony planned for the spring, but construction went forward on a site adjacent the Harris County High School. Finney says they expect construction to be completed by August 2021. After a building commissioning and equipping–when the school is outfitted with chairs, computers, and all the other tools of learning–the school will welcome students in January 2022.

Finney says the school will house between 850 and 900 students in its first Spring semester, but has been built to accommodate 1,000 students.

Finney says there are many reasons to build the new school.

“There’s more growth in Harris County of course, and we’re planning for that. But there are parts of the old middle school that were built back in the 50s. So many parts of that building have just outlived their life.”

Because the new middle and high schools are so close, Finney says they can share important resources, including extensive sports facilities.

Finney expects Harris County students to use the new middle school for fifty years.

