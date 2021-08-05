Workout Wednesday at Wright Way Fitness for Indoor Cycling

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — While Many athletes from around the world are competing for the Summer Olympics it’s no wonder that track cycling is not an Olympic sport for the faint of heart.

For this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday we had a chance to talk to Darrel Wright of Wright Way Fitness who tells us there are a few things we can do to challenge ourselves and get our heart rate up.



With this indoor cycling workout, the bikes are also customizable to our very own fitness level and we are able to control the speed and resistance levels on the bike.

Wright says that workouts help to build cardiovascular endurance and strength in your legs. Also, since it is a low-impact workout, the machines are helpful for those recovering from injuries.

Wright also suggests that you check in with your doctor if you’re dealing with an injury.

Wright adds that while Working out regularly is great for your body and mind, he also suggests we also incorporate a healthy nutrition plan as well.

