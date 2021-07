COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Kettlebells has become a go-to for full-body workouts for many busy Moms who are in need of an exercise routine to do no matter where they are. We got in touch with Tina Davis with Total Definition Fitness shows you how a kettlebell can give you a full body workout.

If you know of a great upcoming exercise or training routine for a future Workout Wednesday, message us on our WRBL News 3 Facebook page.