Workout Wednesday: Columbus Pure Barre

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Puree Barre has been around for sometime but not everyone knows what it is.

The exercise is a total body workout and health experts say focuses on the main areas

of the body that women struggle with the most.

For this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday, our News 3’s Crystal Whitman visited

the Pure Barre Studio in Columbus to find out more about this full body burn.

Ashley Burns is the owner of the Pure Bar studios in Columbus at 1591 Bradley Park Drive.

At the studio, they do a unique technique of exercises called ballet barre.

Burns says her trainers are there to help stretch out the muscles to create a long lean body.

There are wonderful modifications throughout class for people who have not been working out or for those who have not worked out for some time.

