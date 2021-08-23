Workout Wednesday: Exercises for better core strength at John P. Thayer YMCA

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Happy Wednesday! I hope everyone is having a great week so far! This week’s Workout Wednesday will focus on core strengthening exercises for busy women on the go.

A strong core is more important than you might think. Fitness Expert, Karen Gill tells News 3’s Crystal Whitman there are a few moves to help maintain core strength.

“This particular class is for your core. So the common misconception that your core is just your six-pack is not true. It is everything from your knees to the top of your shoulders…. so this class works absolutely your glutes, it works your upper back, and it works your actual belly, six-pack, shoulders and your quads,” said Gill.

