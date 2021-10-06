Workout Wednesday: Get sweaty with this jump rope workout

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Happy Wednesday! I hope everyone is having a great week so far!

If you’re short on time or motivation to earn the burn at the gym you can literally skip it! In this week’s Workout Wednesday, Darrel Wright of Wright Way, of Wright Way Fitness shows WRBL New 3’s Crystal Whitman, how skipping rope is a great way to fit in a cardio session for busy women on the go.

If you have a great workout or gym to visit for a future edition of Workout Wednesday, be sure to email cwhitman@wrbl.com or message us on our WRBL News 3 Facebook page!

