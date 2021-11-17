Workout Wednesday: Local Pure Barre studio hosting opening house in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In the wake of bullying becoming an increasingly prevalent problem in schools, a Georgia based entertainment company, Star Status Entertainment is promoting an anti-bullying campaign with the character Mic Kool. The character has a presence on the social media platform Instagram at IamMicKool all in an effort to help push the message to stop bullying.

