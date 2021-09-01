Workout Wednesday: MercyMed offers Yoga Workout in Spanish

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Happy Wednesday! I hope everyone is having a great week so far! This week’s Workout Wednesday focuses on offering fitness classes in Spanish for busy women on the go.

Casey Valencia, Wellness Clinic Manager for MercyMed of Columbus, Inc was recently selected, out of 25 yoga instructors nationally, to receive a grant opportunity for their program by the Yoga Alliance foundation’s teaching for equity program.

Experts at MercyMed of Columbus, Inc are also offering exercise clubs, nutrition groups and mental health support groups. They are also looking for volunteer instructors to help them offer additional wellness activities for their patients.

