Workout Wednesday: Pilates with Judy Phillips at the John P. Thayer YMCA

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you want to kick off your morning on a high note, but you’re not sure where to start, News 3 has a tip for you!

Judy Phillips with the John P. Thayer YMCA of Columbus leads a 30-minute mat Pilates class

that gives busy moms a full-body workout, leaving their core, arms and legs toned.

A yoga mat or carpet is recommended for the class.

