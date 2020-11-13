World famous Christmas markets canceled due to coronavirus

(CBS News) – Germany’s 2,500 famous Christmas markets usually draw around 160 million visitors every holiday season, but this year most have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People northeast of Munich, Germany are getting into the holiday spirit with a little creativity. An innkeeper in Landshut recreated the authentic German tradition with a 2020 twist — a drive-thru Christmas market.

The organizer of this unique Christmas market, Patrick Schmidt, says, “It was a spontaneous idea because of the second lockdown.”

The market has meat grilling and chestnuts roasting. People order all the usual treats from the comfort of their car. Visitor Manfred Graf says, “You couldn’t do it better during times like these.”

“I heard Christmas carols for the first time and I’m slowly getting into the mood, ” says Anton Kolbinger, another visitor.

Helping people find those festive feelings is helping organizers too. Schmidt says his biggest Christmas wish is that the coronavirus is finally brought under control.