BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — World Games 2022 will announce an education initiative that’s been created for schools.

“The World Games 2022 Live Healthy Play Global” is a free toolkit that Alabama teachers can use in the classroom that implements some of the 34 sports on the World Games 2022 schedule.

The toolkit was designed with the help of 40 educators to make it as useful in classrooms as possible.

You can find the full toolkit and more information on it by clicking here.