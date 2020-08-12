LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

World’s last Blockbuster becomes Airbnb rental

News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Airbnb/Sandi Harding)

BEND, Oregon (KXAN) — Down for a movie night?

The once behemoth Blockbuster video rental chain’s final location in the world will soon be a rentable Airbnb property, the company announced on Tuesday.

According to the Airbnb listing, beginning August 17, movie lovers in the area will be able to book one of three available one-night stays for up to four people. Cost is currently listed at a whopping $4 per night.

The reasoning for the area-specific restriction, according to owner Sandi Harding, is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The listing reads:

“Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!”

Blockbuster, which closed its last 300 stores in 2014, popped back onto Twitter on Tuesday to deliver a message:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 74°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 74°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Friday

88° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 72°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 91° 71°

Monday

92° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
90°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories