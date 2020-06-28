Worship on the water with LaGrange First Methodist

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange First Methodist will hold it’s annual Church On The Hooch at the Highland Marina. For years, members where able to come by car and sit on the land for the service, but this year due to COVID-19, things will be different.



Due to guidelines, members can experience the service by boat only. However, that will not the worship service, the first service kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 28 and will continue every Sunday through July 26.

LaGrange First Methodist’s ministers felt it would be fitting for the first Church on the Hooch of this season to include a “Blessing of the Boats.”



“We are needing to keep our physical distance, but at the same time we are looking for ways to encourage spiritual connections and the emotional connection with our community .”Dr.John Beyers said. “I`ve been preaching to an empty 650 sanctuary for 15 weeks, and though our viewership has skyrocketed, I looking forward to preaching to people in-person.”



For more information, visit “Church On The Hooch, on Facebook for updates.