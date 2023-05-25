COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The WRBL News 3 team checked in with the Miracle Riders during our 5:30 newscast on Thursday evening.
You can watch the update from Rider Scott Ressmeyer in the video player above.
by: Nicole Sanders
Posted:
Updated:
by: Nicole Sanders
Posted:
Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The WRBL News 3 team checked in with the Miracle Riders during our 5:30 newscast on Thursday evening.
You can watch the update from Rider Scott Ressmeyer in the video player above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now