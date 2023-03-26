According to Sergeant Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, between 80-100 structures have received some sort of damage. 20-30 of those structures have major damage or have been totally destroyed in the West Point area. At this time, there are five confirmed injuries.

You can see drone video of the damage in the video below.

Governor Brian Kemp has now issued a State of Emergency for the areas impacted by Sunday’s storms.

“I have issued a State of Emergency order following the severe storms and tornadoes that struck this morning. As we continue to monitor the weather and work with local partners to address damage throughout the day, I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for those impacted. As severe weather continues in these and other parts of our state, we urge Georgians to be mindful of how they can best keep themselves and their families safe. Stay tuned to local news outlets and take necessary precautions throughout the day.” – Gov. Brian Kemp