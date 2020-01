TAMPA, Fla (WRBL)- New Year’s Day brings in a great slate of college football bowl games for our area, as Auburn, Alabama and Georgia will all take the field today.

The Auburn Tigers find themselves in the Sunshine State to start off the new year at the Outback Bowl in Tampa.

News 3’s Jack Patterson is there as the Tigers’ get ready to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

He previewed the big game during News 3 Midday— and will have reports later today as well.