WRBL News 3 off air for scheduled maintenance early Wednesday morning, June 24

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- WRBL News 3 wants to let you know we will be off the air temporarily overnight.

We’ll be conducting scheduled maintenance early morning on Wednesday, June 24, between 2:45 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. EST.

During that time, Channel 3’s signal will not be broadcasting and won’t be available on cable, satellite, or antenna.

However, we plan to finish our work as quickly as possible and resume broadcasting before “News 3 This Morning.”

The work we are completing allows us to serve you better.

Still, we apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate you for watching WRBL News 3.