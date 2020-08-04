WRBL News 3 will be off-air overnight for scheduled maintenance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 wants to let you know we will be off-air temporarily overnight.

We will be conducting scheduled maintenance early morning on Wednesday, August 5th between 1:35 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. EST.

During that time, all four of our digital channels will not be broadcasting and will not available via cable, satellite, or antenna.

However, we plan to finish our work as quickly as possible and resume broadcasting before “News 3 This Morning.”

The work we are completing allows us to serve you better.

Still, we apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate you for trusting WRBL News 3.