WRBL Programming Alert: Nexstar removed from DISH Network

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, DISH Network removed all Nexstar stations, content, and programming from its system.

WRBL News 3, along with its substations, is included in the removal.

Unfortunately, this means viewers who use DISH Network as their television service provider will not be able to watch programming provided by WRBL-TV (CBS), WRBL-Me (MeTV), WRBL-IO (Ion Television), and WRBL-LF (Laff).

We apologize for this inconvenience. Nexstar is working to find a solution.

The phone number for DISH Network customer support is 1-800-333-3474.