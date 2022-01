Due to CBS airing coverage of The Farmers Insurance Open on Friday, January 28, 2022, both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will air on ERBL at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., rather than on WRBL.

The airing of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will in-turn pre-empt the airing of M*A*S*H* which normally airs at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on ERBL.

We apologize for any inconvenience.