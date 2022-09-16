WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3 Midday, a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.



In this first edition of this season’s Puppy Picks we have 5-month pit bull mix “Atlas”. He’s a crate trained dog that also loves cuddling, kids, peanut butter and strawberries. In this week’s SEC on CBS game between #22 Penn State and Auburn. “Atlas” had a hard time picking between these two sides which should be a close game between the Nittany Lions and the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

If you’re interested in adopting “Atlas”, please contact the Harris County Humane Society at (706)-582-3007.