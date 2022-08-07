Students aren’t the only ones sharpening pencils and getting ready for the school year.

Teachers have been preparing for the start of the 2022 school year for a few weeks, and WRBL got a chance to sit down with last year’s Muscogee County Teacher of the Year as students and staff return to the classroom.

Vanessa Ellis is a Social Studies Teacher at Veteran’s Memorial Middle School and last year’s Teacher of the Year for the Muscogee County School District.

Ahead of her 12th year in the classroom, Ellis sat down with WRBL’s Blake Eason in an exclusive one on one interview, touching on a wide range of topics, from winning the title, teaching in a pandemic, and her hope for the next generation.