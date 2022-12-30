Throughout the day Dec. 29, WRBL is taking a closer look at the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.



The organization has a deep reach in Columbus, Phenix City and surrounding communities.

Today, our reporters will look at homelessness ….and Community Schools United.



We’re also taking a look at two non-profit organizations – Mercy Med and the YMCA – who both receive United Way funding.



WRBL’s Bob Jeswald sat down with local YMCA President and CEO Chris Bryant. You can watch his interview in the video player above