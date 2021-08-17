WRBL Sports Round Table: Atlanta Falcons 2021 Predictions

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – As the 2021 NFL season approaches the WRBL News 3 Sports Team of Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson talk about the upcoming season with WRBL summer sports interns, and UGA Grady students Davis Baker and Colin Ochs, talk about what we should expect from the new look Atlanta Falcons.

Long time quarterback Matt Ryan enters his 14th season leading the Falcons, but he won’t have one of the best wide receivers in recent history with Julio Jones. Jones will now suit up for the Titans, so who will step up in his place? What can we expect from 1st round draft pick Kyle Pitts from Florida? The News 3 team will talk about these issues and more in this edition of the WRBL Sports Round Table.