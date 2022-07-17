COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Last month, Thomasville, Ga., Republican Chris West pulled off what many Georgia political observers consider to be the biggest upset so far in 2022.

West is the Republican nominee in the 2nd Congressional District and he will face entrenched Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop in the November General Election.

West, an attorney, and developer defeated West Point graduate and hand-picked candidate Jeremy Hunt in the June 21 runoff. Hunt, a Fox News contributor, moved to Columbus this year to seek the seat. Hunt and the political action committees supporting him, raised about $2.5 million. West, with most of his contributions coming from inside the district, raised about $200,000.

To listen to Chuck’s podcast with Chris West click on this link.