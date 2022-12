COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week WRBL took a deeper dive into the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

It is a non-profit organization that touches 10 counties in our community and operates in large part due to community support from the annual fund-raising drive.

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley President and CEO Ben Moser sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL to talk about his organization and how it works.

Here is that interview in two parts.