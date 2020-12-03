 

 

Wreaths Across America makes changes this year due to pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thousands of  wreaths will be placed on the graves at Andersonville National Cemetery this year as is the tradition  each year. This year however, the coronavirus pandemic has forced some changes.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, but the placement of the wreaths will be spread throughout the day, with pre-registration required. Those with family interred in the cemetery will be given priority. 

Registration will be limited to 50 participants per time period with no more than 10 people per group reservation. Entry into the national cemetery will be limited to the park’s interior entrance, located near the Georgia Monument. Those placing wreaths are asked to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance and avoid touching the same boxes as others. Gloves and face coverings are encouraged. Shuttles will not be provided. 

Those who wish to place wreaths can pre-register at www.nps.gov/ande/planyourvisit/wreaths-event.htm. Call 229-924-0343 or email ande_information@nps.gov for more information. 

There will be no public ceremony this year, but a non-public ceremony will be recorded and posted on the park’s Facebook page. Playing Taps, presentation of military service wreaths, and placement of wreaths on grave sites will be streamed live or recorded and posted on social media as well. 

 Wreaths Across America is a national program that encourages individuals, groups, and families to sponsor wreaths for placement in national cemeteries across the United States.

Andersonville National Historic Site is located 10 miles south of Oglethorpe, GA and 10 miles northeast of Americus, GA on Georgia Highway 49. The national park features the National Prisoner of War Museum, Andersonville National Cemetery, and the site of the historic Camp Sumter Civil War prison. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 60° 46°

Friday

64° / 39°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 64° 39°

Saturday

58° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 34°

Sunday

56° / 36°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 56° 36°

Monday

57° / 34°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 57° 34°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 54° 32°

Wednesday

58° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 58° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

51°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
51°

53°

9 AM
Showers
40%
53°

56°

10 AM
Rain
60%
56°

59°

11 AM
Light Rain
70%
59°

60°

12 PM
Rain
70%
60°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories