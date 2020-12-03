Wreaths Across America makes changes this year due to pandemic

Thousands of wreaths will be placed on the graves at Andersonville National Cemetery this year as is the tradition each year. This year however, the coronavirus pandemic has forced some changes.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, but the placement of the wreaths will be spread throughout the day, with pre-registration required. Those with family interred in the cemetery will be given priority.

Registration will be limited to 50 participants per time period with no more than 10 people per group reservation. Entry into the national cemetery will be limited to the park’s interior entrance, located near the Georgia Monument. Those placing wreaths are asked to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance and avoid touching the same boxes as others. Gloves and face coverings are encouraged. Shuttles will not be provided.

Those who wish to place wreaths can pre-register at www.nps.gov/ande/planyourvisit/wreaths-event.htm. Call 229-924-0343 or email ande_information@nps.gov for more information.

There will be no public ceremony this year, but a non-public ceremony will be recorded and posted on the park’s Facebook page. Playing Taps, presentation of military service wreaths, and placement of wreaths on grave sites will be streamed live or recorded and posted on social media as well.

Wreaths Across America is a national program that encourages individuals, groups, and families to sponsor wreaths for placement in national cemeteries across the United States.

Andersonville National Historic Site is located 10 miles south of Oglethorpe, GA and 10 miles northeast of Americus, GA on Georgia Highway 49. The national park features the National Prisoner of War Museum, Andersonville National Cemetery, and the site of the historic Camp Sumter Civil War prison.