Wrestler Ric Flair and family “WOOOO” AU’s Campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – If you heard a big “WOOOOOO” on Auburn’s campus this weekend and spotted locks of golden hair, you probably saw or heard “The Nature Boy” himself – professional superstar wrestler – Ric Flair.

Flair tweeted a picture about his stepson Sebastian being in Auburn for registration. Sebastian is attending Camp War Eagle after being accepted to AU’s business school.

Monday, his wife and manager Wendy spoke with News 3 about being a house divided and loving the welcome they’ve received on campus.

“We are a house divided! We have a UGA student, and now we have an Auburn student, and Ric is so confused, he says I’m still a bulldog, but he came down with me yesterday, and he loved it. Charles Barkley is a good friend, and Charles told him you are a part of the family now,” shared Barlow.

Wendy says Flair had to drive back to Georgia Monday morning, but he would love to do an interview with WRBL News 3, next time he’s in town.

It’s obvious the family loves their fan base and are thankful for the “War WOOOO Eagle” welcome they’ve received.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

