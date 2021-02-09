Xenophobia, bigotry, conspiracy: Sen. Warnock decries motivations behind Jan. 6th Capitol riot

On the day that insurrectionists took over the U.S. Capitol, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock was soaking up his historic U.S. Senate victory.

Today, he is one of 100 senators sitting in judgment of President Trump, during an unprecedented second impeachment trial.

WRBL News 3 asked Warnock a question Tuesday if he thought the two Democratic senate wins on January 5th played any role in the attacks on the Capitol.

“I think that there has been kind of an ugly politics of division and conspiracy theories that has been going on over the last few years,” Warnock said. “And unfortunately, we have had people in power who haven’t minded stoking the fears and the fire of xenophobia, and conspiracy and bigotry.”

Georgia voters swept out two Republican senators as the political climate was reaching full boil.

Warnock says that the pot had been boiling for years.

“As you remember earlier in that morning, I was celebrating my victory as the first black senator from Georgia but by the afternoon we saw the emergence of the ugly side of our history as folks took over the United States Capitol,” Warnock said.

Warnock is one of three U.S. senators who were not in the Senate on Jan. 6 when the insurrection took place. Ossoff and Alex Padilla (d, California) were all sworn in on Jan. 20. That was the same day that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office,

Padilla replaced Harris. Ossoff defeated incumbent Sen. David Perdue and Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The two Georgia victories gave the Democrats a 50-50 split in the Senate and control by virtue of Harris ability to break ties.