Year-round Heart of Columbus campaign targets health issues impacting the community

The American Heart Association is three weeks into a new year-round campaign designed to focus on the COVID struggles of the Columbus community.

Launched on November 17, Heart of Columbus will target priority areas of blood pressure and CPR education, reducing risk of heart disease in women, nutrition security, and mental well-being. Melody Trimble, CEO of St.Francis-Emory Healthcare chairs the initiative.

“Our vision for “Heart of Columbus ” is to expand the mission of the traditional Heart Ball to move “beyond the gala table,” by focusing on the COVID magnified struggles of our neighbors, the impact on first responders and the medical community, and touch as many hearts as possible by supporting the American Heart Association. By addressing health inequities, funding life-saving research, and providing critical resources, we are assisting and supporting our neighbors with needs that have been made worse by the pandemic,” said CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and Chair of Heart of Columbus Campaign, Melody Trimble.

One of the goals of Heart of Columbus is to raise awareness beyond the annual Heart Ball. Gwendolyn Johnson, Administrator of Columbus Cardiology Associates, P.C, is the new Heart Ball Chair. The on-going American Heart Association campaign will feature multiple touchpoints throughout the year and culminate with a Heart Ball experience in April 2021. Those interested in joining in the Heart of Columbus campaign or making a pledge should visit http://greatercolumbusgaheartball.heart.org/.